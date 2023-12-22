Authorities are searching for a missing boy who was last seen in Lancaster earlier this week.

The boy was identified as Adrianne Maurice Sorto, 14, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was last seen on Dec. 18 in Lancaster at around 3 p.m.

Loved ones said Sorto has a history of running away and is a child with High-Functioning Autism.

He has a possible destination in the area near 23rd or 25th Street in L.A., authorities said.

Sorto is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and long black hair tied up in a bun. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Adrianne Maurice Sorto, 14, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

His loved ones have not heard from him since and are concerned for his well-being. They’re hoping the public may have spotted him.

Anyone who may have seen Sorto is asked to call the LASD’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.