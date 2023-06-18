A picture of 14-year-old Jermaine Jonathan Martin, also known as “Baby J,” in a 2023 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster on Saturday.

The missing boy, Jermaine Jonathan Martin, 14, was last seen in the 1100 block of East Avenue J6 around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin is described as a Black male standing 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has brown eyes with brown and gold afro-style hair. He also goes by the nickname “Baby J.”

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray jean shorts, and black shoes.

The boy’s family has not heard from him since Saturday and is concerned for his well-being. They’re hoping the public may be able to locate him.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-A person in critical need of medical attention

-The victim of a crime or foul play

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who may know of Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-5466.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.