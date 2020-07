A year after a 25-year-old man was killed in a home invasion in Garden Grove, family members are still seeking answers.

Three masked men broke into Shon Xavier Hall’s Garden Grove home in July 2019 and fatally shot him while looking for drugs and money, police said. But nothing was stolen.

His family is still seeking closure and hoping the public can provide helpful information to authorities to find the men who killed Hall.

