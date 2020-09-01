Family seeks answers after 19-year-old camp counselor drowns in YMCA pool; holds rally in La Cañada Flintridge

A demonstration was held in La Cañada Flintridge Monday by friends and family seeking answers in the death of a 19-year-old camp counselor who drowned in a YMCA swimming pool.

The event, outside the YMCA of the Foothills location, was held because the parents of Colin Jacobs say the organization is not being transparent about his death on July 1.

Demonstrators were seen carrying signs that read, “Colin trusted the YMCA,” and “What is the YMCA hiding?”

Jacobs had been swimming with a group of campers when he ended up drowning in the pool, the Pasadena Star News reported.

His father, Philip Jacobs, would like to know why life guards were not able to help him.

“For them not to have his back and have such a disconnect between the supervisors and the life guards … They could have prevented his death, and that’s their job,” Philip Jacobs said during Monday’s rally.

The YMCA issued the following statement about Colin Jacobs’ death:

“We respect the family’s desire to peaceably protest and I can tell you that the YMCA of the Foothills continues to mourn the loss of this beloved employee and is heartbroken for his family, his fellow staff, friends and the community who knew him,” part of the statement read.

The statement went on to explain that more information could not be given due to the pending investigation.

Philip Jacobs told the Pasadena Star-News that his son did have a history of seizures but had been medically cleared to drive and return to work.

Colin Jacobs had been studying business at the University of Southern California, according to the newspaper.