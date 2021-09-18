Family seeks answers in Huntingon Park killing of 22-year-old

Alejandro Legaria was killed early Tuesday morning on Santa Fe Avenue in Huntingdon Park, and his family is hoping the public can help provide answers about what happened.

Legaria was picking up a coworker on the way to Home Depot when he was shot and killed in his car, and the shooter remains at large.

Legaria’s family is mourning their loss, as well as the future the 22-year-old, who grew up in South Los Angeles and Watts, envisioned for himself.

Cousin Jesus Perez said Legaria steered clear of gangs and drugs and took care of his grandmother.

“He has a vision board in his room, and one of the things there is to become a sheriff,” Perez said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.