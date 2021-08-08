Family seeks justice for grandmother killed in crash in Porter Ranch

A family is seeking justice for a grandmother who was killed in a crash in Porter Ranch last week.

On July 30 at around 7:30 p.m. a couple left their home on the way to the mosque to pray when a driver crashed into them near the intersection of Corbin and Mason avenue, killing a 71-year-old identified as Norbanoo Dhanani.

Dhanani was transported to a local hospital where she died about three hours after the crash, but her husband survived the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16-year-old was driving westbound on Corbin avenue when he made a right onto northbound Mason avenue and drifted onto the southbound lane.

The teenager struck the other vehicle, injuring the woman who was a passenger.

“Just no words, and the hurt that we feel and the loss that we’re feeling it’s just unexplainable,” said Asif Dhanani, the victim’s son.

The teenage driver remained on scene after the crash and did not appear to be under the influence. He was released to his parents.

Meanwhile the family is seeking justice.

“There’s a mix of sadness, anger, frustration,” said Arissa Lalni, the victim’s granddaughter.

Neighbors say in Porter Ranch, high speeds are deadly and ask for policing or cameras to slow down drivers.

“It’s just not safe, we need to protect our community, we need to do something so that incidents like this don’t happen,” said Naseem Dhanani, the victim’s daughter-in-law.

“She was the best, honestly, she was kind to everybody. She acted like a mother to everyone,” Lalni said.

The incident is still under investigation.