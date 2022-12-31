This photo of Rajah provided by his owners shows the pet French bulldog that was abducted on Dec. 28, 2022.

On Wednesday night, tragedy struck a pair of dog owners in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen.

At about 9:15, one of the owners was standing on a sidewalk in the 8000 block of Cashio Street when she felt a tug on her dog’s leash. When she turned around, she saw a man trying to take her dog, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

As she struggled with the thief, another man pushed her to the ground, breaking her grip on the leash.

When a bystander tried to intervene, the second man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the would-be good Samaritan, police said.

The pair of thieves, both believed to be in their 30s, then fled in a dark-colored van.

Police are looking for the thieves, as well as the blue-gray French bulldog with a reverse brindle coat.

Anyone with information can call Detective Lomis at 310-444-1528. During non-business hours, call 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To report information anonymously, call Crime SToppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

This is the latest in a string of robberies involving French bulldogs. Last year, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot during a theft, and earlier this month, armed robbers took a pregnant woman’s Frenchies in Studio City.