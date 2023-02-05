Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, on Jan. 30 at around 9 p.m.

Neighbors reported hearing what they thought were fireworks.

Inside the home, authorities found the victims, Sonia Ramirez, 68, George Ramirez, 66, and David Ramirez, 43, dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims in the Montclair triple homicide seen here, George Ramirez, 66, his wife Sonia Ramirez, 68, and their son David Ramirez, 43.

The family says they are still in shock.

George and Sonia Ramirez would have been married 50 years this March. David, their son, has two teenage daughters of his own.

“I would never think this would happen to my parents just because of how selfless they were,” the Ramirez’s daughter told KTLA. “It’s devastating to us. We’re just still processing everything and it’s still very new to us.”

The family asked that their faces not be shown but are speaking out in hopes of finding justice for their loved ones.

“It’s all still a blur to me. I just pray every day, hopefully soon, we can all just have closure in this,” she said.

There is, however, very little information to go on.

Investigators initially said there was nothing to indicate the incident was a murder-suicide, but no information about a possible suspect or suspects has been announced.

While the sheriff’s department has taken over the investigation, they have not released any new information.

“We don’t know a lot of details, but I do want to say that we want to make sure to keep your close ones tight and be aware of what they’re going through and intervene if needed,” the Ramirez’s daughter said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with the cost of funerals.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.