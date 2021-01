A Moreno Valley single mother with five daughters died of COVID-19, leaving her family reeling from grief and uncertainty.

Jasmine Jacobo, 33, died Jan. 13 at Riverside University Hospital, a few days after she was last able to FaceTime her five children.

The girls, who range in age from 6 to 15, are now being cared for by Jacobo’s brother and his wife.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family.