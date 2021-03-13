Family, supporters demand justice after 32-year-old woman died in West L.A. crash involving wealthy teen

The family of a 32-year-old woman who was killed by a speeding teenager driving a Lamborghini last month is demanding justice for their daughter.

Monique Muñoz was killed in a car accident on Feb. 17 in the area of West Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue, when a 17-year-old driver slammed into her vehicle last month, according to police reports.

Muñoz had been trapped in the wreckage and was deemed “beyond medical help,” authorities said at the time.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old boy whose identity has been withheld by authorities due to his age, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been identified as the son of a wealthy Los Angeles entrepreneur.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department. A case was presented to Los Angeles County prosecutors last month and remains under review, a spokesman for district attorney’s office said at the time.

The family of Muñoz has been speaking out since and has been demanding that the 17-year-old be charged as an adult. Supporters held a rally on Muñoz’s behalf on Saturday near the area of West Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue in West Los Angeles, where she had been killed.