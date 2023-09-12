Westminster police at the scene of a home invasion and armed robbery on Sept. 11, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

An Orange County family was held at gunpoint earlier this week when four armed robbers broke into their home, used a stun gun on one of the victims, then tied them up and demanded to know where they kept their valuables, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle on Sept. 11 around 10:40 p.m. after a woman called 911 and whispered into that she needed help.

When police arrived at the residence, they spotted four male suspects armed with handguns running from the home.

One of the suspects, now identified as 29-year-old Banning resident Danny Sommay, was taken into custody outside the residence after throwing his firearm over a brick wall. The gun was recovered and found to be a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, a Westminster PD news release stated.

Inside the home, police found five victims, identified only as an adult male and female, an elderly woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

Investigators learned that the suspects, all wearing masks, forced entry into the home with their guns. One of the suspects used a stun gun on the adult male, forcing him to the ground. The male victim, the two children and the elderly woman were then tied up as the suspects attempted to find their valuables.

The adult female victim was able to hide in a nearby closet and call police, the release noted.

Westminster police at the scene of a home invasion and armed robbery on Sept. 11, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

With the assistance of the Huntington Beach Police Department’s helicopter, a search was launched in the area for the three suspects still at-large, but authorities were unable to locate them.

Sommay was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of kidnapping, robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a loaded and stolen firearm and armed criminal action. His bail was set at $1 million.

Authorities did not say if any of the victims were injured during the incident or if the adult male was taken to the hospital after being hit with a stun gun.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Westminster PD Major Crimes Unit Det. M. Pierson at 714-548-3759. Anonymous tips can be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at Orange County Crime Stoppers.