Police in San Bernardino are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after crashing a stolen car into a home occupied by a family of three, causing a massive fire that trapped the residents in the backyard on Sunday.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the 911 call in the 3100 block of Casa Loma Drive at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The stolen Kia crashed into a child’s room, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of the family, who are now homeless, to relocate.

Body-worn camera footage released by the San Bernardino Police Department shows heavy flames coming from the home on their arrival.

Flames shoot from a San Bernardino home after two suspects crashed a stolen Kia into the house and fled the scene on Oct. 15, 2023. (SBPD)

“Responding officers from the communications center were updated that several occupants from inside the home fled to the rear yard but were now trapped as the fire began to grow,” a SBPD news release stated.

Footage of the incident shows officers using a battering ram to break down the locked wooden gate allowing the family to escape to safety.

Crews with the San Bernardino Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames before the fire spread to neighboring homes.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire after two suspects drove a stolen Kia into the home causing a massive fire before fleeing the scene on Oct. 15, 2023. (Ethan Moore via GoFundMe)

It is unclear what led up to the crash, but fortunately, no one from inside the home was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact investigators with the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5140.