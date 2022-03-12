Famous cars from TV and film on display at Petersen Automotive Museum

Fans of Batman, Back to the Future and the Fast and the Furious franchise will want to make a pit stop at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

The museum in Mid-Wilshire has famous vehicles from film and TV on display as part of a new gallery.

The new Cars of Film and Television exhibit opened Saturday in the museum’s Omaze Hollywood Gallery.

The exhibit is open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets start at $17 with discounts for seniors and kids.

For more about the Petersen Automotive Museum, including ticket purchasing information, click here.