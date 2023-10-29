The entertainment world is reeling from the the news of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s death with fellow actors, studio executives and fans paying tribute to one of America’s most iconic sitcom actors.

Perry, 54, died at his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday. His assistant, who was asked by Perry to run an errand for him, returned to find him unresponsive in his jacuzzi, TMZ said. No foul play is suspected.

Among the first to react to Perry’s death was Warner Bros. Television; all ten seasons of ‘Friends’ were shot at their studios in Burbank.

“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing,” the studio said on X, formerly Twitter. “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones and all of his fans.”

For years, “Friends” has been a integral part of the Warner Bros. Studios Tour where visitors can be photographed and dine among set pieces and costumes and buy merchandise.

FRIENDS — Pictured: (clockwise from bottom left) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green — (Photo by Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Maggie Wheeler, known for playing Chandler Bing’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice in ‘Friends,’ took to Instagram to express her condolences.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry,” she said. “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Another ‘Friends’ co-star, Selma Blair, who played Wendy in the show’s ninth season, also shared a post on Instagram remembering someone she loved “unconditionally.”

“My oldest boyfriend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially,” Blair said. “Every day I loved him unconditionally…And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Fans on Hollywood Boulevard were just as stunned and saddened by the news of the actor’s passing.

“We grew up watching him, so it’s sad to think that someone that you idolize a lot and look up to in the show…passes away,” said Madilyn Icenhour, a fan of the ‘Friends’ sitcom.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine how Perry died.