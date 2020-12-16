Fans raise more than $150K in effort to save Akbar, Silver Lake’s iconic queer hangout

Struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic, iconic LGBTQI+ hangout Akbar took to a fundraising page to ask for help.

And fans responded, in mass. Almost overnight the GoFundMe page raised more than the necessary $150,000 to help save the Silver Lake bar.

The outpouring of support was first reported by Eater Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old bar has been closed since March, when Los Angeles County implemented its first stay-at-home order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Since then there has been NO relief for monthly mortgage payments,” the fundraising page says. “We’re asking today for your support to keep Akbar from permanently closing.”

The owners pleaded with patrons and fans, saying they would not be able to survive the winter without help. They indicated that the money raised will pay back the small business loan needed to cover expenses while the location remains closed.

“We can’t wait to be there for you on the other side of this pandemic. We miss you. Please help if you can,” the page reads.

Since the page went up, it has raised nearly $157,000, surpassing its original goal.

Akbar, located at 4356 Sunset Blvd., opened in 1996, when owners Scott Craig and Peter Alexander bought one of the last remaining gay bars in the area, despite not having any experience.

The bar has been home to queer culture and nightlife and has also hosted drag shows, stand-up comedy and cabaret, according to the owners.

“It is hailed as a politically aware hub and revered as a friendly and accessible neighborhood watering hole where Angelenos can hang, commiserate, celebrate, mingle, meet new friends and make families,” the fundraising page reads. “It has been a labor of love born from grief and need of community.”