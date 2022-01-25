Fans who attend Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium will be given KN95 masks

This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Face masks will be given to spectators watching the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, officials announced Tuesday, to ensure COVID-19 protocols are met at the event, which is a little more than two weeks away.

The masks — KN95 varieties — will be handed out as part of health and safety plans ahead of the Feb. 13 game.

L.A. County’s health officer order requires that patrons, customers and guests wear masks at “outdoor mega events,” now defined as those hosting 5,000 or more people, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Los Angeles County has long-standing rules — issued in August — requiring masks to be worn at large outdoor events such as games and concerts at SoFi and Dodger stadiums, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Hollywood Bowl.

