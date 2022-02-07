Fans who get COVID vaccine at L.A. Convention Center will get free tickets to Super Bowl Experience

Fans who get their COVID-19 vaccines at the Los Angeles Convention Center during the Super Bowl Experience will get free tickets to the interactive football theme park, organizers said.

The NFL experience will be open to the public again from Thursday to Saturday. Tickets are being sold for $40 but kids aged 12 and younger can enter for free.

At the event, fans will be able to get players’ autographs, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and participate in interactive NFL games.

The NFL is hosting a vaccination clinic at the L.A. Convention Center, and fans who get their first, second or booster COVID-19 vaccine doses during the Super Bowl Experience will be offered free tickets to enter the theme park that day or on a future date.

Those hoping to get their shots at the convention center can visit during these hours:

Thursday, Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The vaccine clinic is located in the South Hall of the convention center.

To enter the Super Bowl Experience, attendees aged 2 and older have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result. Attendees 18 and older are also required to show government issued IDs.

Fans who take Metro to the Convention Center will also get 50% off their general admission ticket if they show their TAP Pass at the box office.