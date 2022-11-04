Banc of California Stadium is seen on Nov. 4, 2022. (KTLA)

Fans headed to Banc of California Stadium for Saturday’s 1 p.m. MLS Cup final between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union were told not to bring their cars.

No parking will be allowed at the 22,000-seat stadium due to a USC football game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum scheduled to take place later that same day, the club posted on its website.

“There will be NO PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE IN OR AROUND EXPOSITION PARK AND BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM for fans attending MLS Cup,” the website stated.

The club has a few alternative plans it is urging fans to use to get to the game.

The best options include the Metro E Line express rail and Metro Silver Line bus, an LAFC Park & Ride shuttle service from Dodger Stadium, and using rideshare apps, the team stated.

LAFC reminded fans that no tailgating is allowed for those parking on Dodgers property.

Fans were also encouraged to plan their trip using the Transitapp or Metro Trip Planner online.