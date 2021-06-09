Farm Fire: Crews battle to 150-acre blaze in Hesperia area; structures threatened

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has grown to at least 150 acres and is threatening structures in the Hesperia area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Farm Fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Caliente and Ranchero roads, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Less than an hour later, the flames were spreading at a “critical rate” and had scorched more than 100 acres, fire officials said. The estimated acreage has since increased to 150.

The fire was burning near the 15 Freeway, though it didn’t appear any lanes were closed. Traffic was flowing in both directions.

By 2:50 p.m., it appeared that firefighters were gaining control over the blaze, which continued to send swaths of light-colored smoke over the immediate area, video from Sky5 showed. But small patches of heavy flames were still visible.

The flames were being fanned in part by winds of more than 30 mph, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino.

The agency indicated that an unspecified number of structures are threatened, but no evacuations have been immediately ordered.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to fight the flames by ground and air.

Update #farminc Hesperia 100+ acres critical rate of spread structures threatened. Large additional air and ground resource order. 30+ mph winds @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SanBernardinoNF pic.twitter.com/zH8UCSgeH5 — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) June 9, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.