Farmer John plant in Vernon faces coronavirus outbreak

The Farmer John plant at Soto and E. 37th Street in Vernon is seen in this undated photo.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

More than 100 workers at the Farmer John plant in Vernon have contracted the coronavirus in an outbreak plaguing the facility that produces the Dodger Dog.

Thus far, 116 workers at the Smithfield-owned meat-processing plant have tested positive, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Smithfield, which bought Farmer John in 2017, could not be reached Saturday for comment.

According to the company’s website, “every employee involved in handling, preparing and processing food wears personal protective equipment covering their heads, faces (including masks and face shields), hands and bodies. Additionally, employees undergo temperature checks and are screened for COVID-19 symptoms.”

