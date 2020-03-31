Farmers markets in Santa Monica, Pasadena, Culver, Torrance to remain open after L.A.’s are ordered to close

Farmers markets in Los Angeles have been ordered to close after several were inundated over the weekend with shoppers who didn’t abide by social distancing guidelines.

The temporary suspension, announced by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday, includes all farmers markets within city limits, such as those in Hollywood and Brentwood. Markets that wish to continue operating are required to submit a plan to ensure proper social distancing among customers; if approved, the market will be allowed to reopen.

“We want people to get access to food, but we can’t risk the spread of this disease,” Garcetti said during a news conference.

Those in nearby cities can set their own rules, though. On Monday evening, organizers for farmers markets in Santa Monica, Pasadena, Culver City and Torrance vowed to remain open.

