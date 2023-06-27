Firefighting aircraft seen here dropping fire retardant on the Nice Fire in San Bernardino County on June 27, 2023. (@CALFIREBDU)

A fast-moving brush fire erupted in the community of Mentone in San Bernardino County Tuesday afternoon, officials announced.

The Nice Fire was first reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Nice Avenue and Amethyst Street, and had spread to nearly 67 acres with 0% containment by 4:45 p.m. Early reports of the fire suggested an unknown amount of structures were threatened, but officials later announced that no structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were issued.

Officials say the rapidly moving fire was burning in “light flashy fuels” and had the potential to spread to some 200 acres.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department requested a full ground and air response with additional tankers in order to fight the fire, adding that operations will continue through the night and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.