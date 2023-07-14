Firefighters are responding to a large fast-moving wildfire that erupted in Moreno Valley on Friday.

Named the “Rabbit Fire,” the brush fire is located near Gilman Springs Road and Jackrabbit Trail and ignited shortly before 4 p.m.

The flames have spread to around 600 acres and are continuing to grow, Cal Fire officials confirmed.

Located in a grass and brush-heavy area, no nearby structures appear to be threatened but that could quickly change.

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire that erupted in Moreno Valley on July 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Details remain limited and Riverside County firefighters are responding to the scene.

The Rabbit Fire is located near multiple brush fires that broke out in the Inland Empire on Friday afternoon including the Reche Fire and the Highland Fire.

This developing story will be updated.