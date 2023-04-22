An apartment building in San Gabriel caught fire late Friday night, killing one of the building’s residents and displacing the rest.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 11:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Portrero Grande Drive.

Firefighters pulled one person out of the building and attempted CPR, but they were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

An apartment building in San Gabriel caught fire on April 21, 2023, killing one of the building’s residents and displacing the rest. (KeyNews)

The apartment building was a total loss, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.