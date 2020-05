The train crossing on West Avenue I near Sierra Highway in Lancaster is seen in this image from Google Maps.

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Lancaster Friday morning between a train and a vehicle.

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of West Avenue I and Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Bartlett said.

It was unclear how many people were killed in the crash, but Bartlett said there were multiple fatalities.

Officials have closed Avenue I at Sierra Highway during the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.