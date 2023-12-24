A two-and-a-half mile section of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed Christmas Eve due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The collision happened at about 6:00 p.m. in the 33400 block of PCH, just south of Leo Carillo State Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

All lanes of PCH were closed between Mulholland Highway and Decker Road.

Very little information about the crash was immediately available, and it was unknown how long the highway would remain closed.

