Fatal crash closes southbound 405 Freeway in Harbor Gateway area

A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles left at least one car on its roof and the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway closed for several hours through the Harbor Gateway area Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on the freeway shortly after 3:30 a.m. near Normandie Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

At least three vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in the crash.

Video from the scene showed the damaged truck stopped in lanes near an overturned vehicle.

The CHP confirmed one fatality as a result of the crash. It was unclear in which vehicle the fatality occurred and there was no word on any other injuries.

All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were closed for the investigation. All lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m.

Heavy delays were also seen on the northbound side of the freeway near the crash scene.

There was no word on what caused the crash.