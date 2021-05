One person was declared dead in a fatal crash in Sylmar Sunday night.

One person was killed in a crash in Sylmar just before 9:30p.m. Sunday night.

The incident occurred along West Foothill Boulevard near the 210 and 5 freeways.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found three people and helped free two of them trapped inside a vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

