Fatal crash prompts lane closures on 101 Freeway through Sherman Oaks

A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks prompted officials to temporarily close the eastbound lanes Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard when an SUV collided with the back of a box truck that was stopped on the freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Ramstead said.

The driver of the SUV, described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

It was unclear why the box truck to stop on the freeway, but heavy fog in the area may have contributed to the collision.

All eastbound lanes were closed as officials conducted an investigation.

One lane had reopened by 4 a.m., video from the scene showed.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

🚨 🚨 FATAL COLLISION 🚨 🚨 avoid southbound 101 at Van Nuys Blvd. complete closure for approximately 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/nSjNlXfbBR — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) February 8, 2021