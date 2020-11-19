Fatal crash under investigation after driver loses control, jumps curb in Pomona

An investigation is underway into a fatal crash involving a car that jumped a curb in Pomona and nearly went through a glass storefront Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Holt and San Antonio avenues, the Pomona Police Department stated in a tweet shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged yellow car that ended up on the sidewalk in front of a local business.

Coroner’s officials had responded to the scene.

The Police Department asked the public to avoid Holt Avenue between San Antonio Avenue and Reservoir Street.

The roadways were expected to be closed for several hours.

There was no word on what may have caused the driver to lose control.