One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jurupa Valley, officials announced on Saturday.

Deputies from the Riverside Sheriff’s Jurupa Valley Station responded to the scene, located at Market Street and 24th Street in Jurupa Valley, at approximately 2:35 a.m.

Deputies and Cal Fire personnel found the unidentified victim on the northbound shoulder of Market Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials won’t publicly identify the person until their next of kin is notified about the tragic incident.

No vehicle description is available at this time, according to officials.

The Jurupa Valley Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the fatal hit and run. No suspect is currently in custody and officials are unsure at this time if alcohol or drugs played a part in the deadly collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Petersen at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2600.