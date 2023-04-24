Authorities with the Santa Ana Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred early Monday morning. The incident left one unidentified pedestrian dead.

At approximately 5:34 a.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian lying in traffic lanes on the 2700 block of North Main Street.

Officials with the police department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and confirmed that the unidentified person was deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian was crossing Main Street when they were hit by a vehicle traveling north on Main Street. The car involved in the crash fled the scene before officers arrived and remains outstanding, authorities said.

The car was described as a white 2016-2018 Kia Optima four-door sedan. The driver remains unidentified and authorities don’t know if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Inv. K. Briley at (714) 245-8215 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.