Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man in his 40s early Friday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., a dark-colored vehicle traveling westbound on Hubbard Street in Sylmar hit a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart on the north side of the street.

Authorities say that the driver of the vehicle, identified only as a Hispanic woman in her 20s, continued driving before briefly stopping near the area of Hubbard Street and Dronfield Avenue.

The unidentified driver got out of the car before driving away shortly after.

The driver failed to stop, identify themselves or attempt to render aid to the pedestrian, according to a news release.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be withheld until authorities notify his next of kin about the incident.

When involved in a traffic collision, drivers should remain at the scene to identify themselves, pull over when it’s safe and notify emergency services.

Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036 or Officer Sison at 818-644-8029. During weekends or non-business hours, people can call 1-877-527-3247 to report any information regarding this incident.

People who want to remain anonymous can report tips by calling the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477, visiting the L.A. Crime Stoppers website, clicking the “Anonymous Web Tips” section on the LAPD website or downloading the P3 Tips app.