All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed in the Westwood area Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead.

Officials said the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and involved four to five cars. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 4 a.m., blocking all southbound lanes of travel.

Video from the crash scene showed car parts and debris scattered across the freeway.

Traffic backups extended into the Sepulveda Pass, and it was unclear when lanes would reopen.

Cars were being diverted at Skirball Center Drive.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.