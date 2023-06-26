Five people were killed in a solo-vehicle collision on the 710 Freeway in the Long Beach area Monday morning, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred around 4 a.m. when a single vehicle slammed into an attenuator and caught fire in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the 91 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP initially indicated in its traffic incident log that other vehicles crashed into the dark-colored sedan but later confirmed in a press conference that only one vehicle was involved.

“Our officers along with the fire department responded to the scene and determined this crash to be a solo crash resulting in five deceased parties,” CHP Officer Angelia Gonzales said.

Authorities respond to a fatal crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach on June 26, 2023. (KTLA)

One party was also transported to a local hospital with major injuries, Gonzales said.

No further information about the victims was immediately released.

A Sig Alert was issued for the closure of all northbound lanes just before 4:30 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., one lane had reopened on the 710 northbound but three other lanes would remain closed until further notice, according to the CHP.