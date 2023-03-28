One person is dead and eight others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash was caused by a pursuit in Long Beach on Tuesday night.

The incident began after an officer tried pulling over a suspect driver in Seal Beach near 5th and Marina, according to Seal Beach police. The suspect did not yield and sped away on Pacific Coast Highway, leading officers on a pursuit.

The suspect later crashed near the intersection of East Pacific Coast Highway and 2nd Street around 8:15 p.m., officials said.

The collision caused a ripple effect involving eight other vehicles that left one person dead and injured eight others, authorities confirm.

Sky5 video showed at least nine vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person is dead and at least six others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach on Tuesday night. (KTLA)

The impact sent vehicles spinning in all different directions while debris can be seen strewn across the roadway.

Following the crash, the suspect tried fleeing on foot, but was tasered and taken into custody, police said.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle was an infant and a female passenger. The female was injured and transported to a local hospital while the infant appeared uninjured.

Authorities found at least one person trapped inside a vehicle that required extrication.

Details remain limited and no identities have been released as police continue investigating the incident.