Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night.

Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. County Fire told KTLA.

Officials confirmed that one person died and two other had to be rescued from their vehicle.

While it’s unclear exactly what led to the collision and how many cars were involved, two vehicles overturned and landed on opposite sides of the freeway.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed slow moving traffic backed up in both directions.

First responders on the scene of a fatal multi-car crash on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Jan. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

An overturned car seen on the 101 Freeway after a multi-vehicle crash Jan. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Wreckage of a vehicle seen after a multi-car crash on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Jan. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Traffic backed up after a fatal multi-car crash on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Jan. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

A sigalert was issued for the westbound 1 and 2 lanes and the 1, 2 and 3 lanes on the eastbound side of the freeway that’s expected to last for at least two hours.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.