Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Sunday that a single-engine plane that crashed Saturday, killing one person aboard, was an “experimental homebuilt vans RV-8″ aircraft.
The crash occurred around noon near the intersection of Auburndale and West Rincon streets, the Corona Fire Department tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.
Video of the scene captured by independent news agency OnSceneTV showed the plane collided with a tree. The crash sparked a small vegetation fire that was extinguished, fire officials said.
An investigator with NTSB arrived at the site Sunday morning and began the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft, federal officials confirmed to KTLA via email.
The investigation into the crash, according to NTSB, will focus on the pilot, aircraft itself and the “operating environment.” Investigators will look at the following information:
- Flight track data
- Recordings of any air traffic control communications
- Aircraft maintenance records
- Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident
- Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience
- 72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight
- Witness statements
- Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation
- Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras
Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it or have surveillance video of the incident is urged to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.
No information about the victim was immediately released.