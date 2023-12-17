Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Sunday that a single-engine plane that crashed Saturday, killing one person aboard, was an “experimental homebuilt vans RV-8″ aircraft.

The crash occurred around noon near the intersection of Auburndale and West Rincon streets, the Corona Fire Department tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Video of the scene captured by independent news agency OnSceneTV showed the plane collided with a tree. The crash sparked a small vegetation fire that was extinguished, fire officials said.

A small plane is seen after crashing in Corona on Dec. 16, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

An investigator with NTSB arrived at the site Sunday morning and began the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft, federal officials confirmed to KTLA via email.

The investigation into the crash, according to NTSB, will focus on the pilot, aircraft itself and the “operating environment.” Investigators will look at the following information:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it or have surveillance video of the incident is urged to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

No information about the victim was immediately released.