Fatal police shooting in Hollywood leaves one man dead

The Los Angeles Police Department reported a shooting in Hollywood that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers first responded to reports of shots fired near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to the LAPD.

After the shots rang, a man was seen lying in the street, covered in blood and wearing a bulletproof vest, video footage from the scene showed.

A black sedan, which was covered in decals with conspiratorial messages like “new world order” and “governments of deception,” appeared to have its back bumper in contact with an LAPD vehicle at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.