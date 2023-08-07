Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that was reported shortly after a possible street takeover in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and Hooper Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Authorities investigate a shooting in South Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired.

One man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

A second man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither of the shooting victims has been identified.

Deputies received reports of a street takeover in the area at the time of the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

It was unclear if the incidents were related.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.