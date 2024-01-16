A woman who was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing another woman in Coachella is the daughter of the victim, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department revealed Tuesday.

Marilyn Cardenas, 22, stabbed 53-year-old Elba Estrada once, but that wound was serious enough to cause Estrada to die at the scene, the RCSD said in a news release.

Tuesday’s release also clarified the cities of residence for mother and daughter. Cardenas, originally said to be a San Bernardino resident, “had recently relocated to the Coachella Valley,” officials said.

Estrada, meanwhile, was a San Bernardino resident.

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

Cardenas is being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail, and she is due to appear in the Indio Larson Justice Center on Thursday. Jail records show that in addition to a murder charge, she faces an allegation of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Robertson at 951-955–1700 or Investigator Davis-Ardon at 760-863–8990.