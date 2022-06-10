An investigation is underway after deputies called to a reported traffic collision found a man with fatal stab wounds in Paramount Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the Somerset Boulevard bridge over the Los Angeles River near San Jose Avenue after receiving a call around 5:20 a.m. indicating a vehicle had struck a pedestrian, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies did find a man in his 30s down at the location, but the unidentified person was suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available about what led up to the stabbing and it was unclear if the incident was connected to the initial report.

No description of a suspect or a suspect vehicle has been released.

Investigators are still working to gather details in the case.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.