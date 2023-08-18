A man was fatally stabbed in Sun Valley Thursday night, possibly by someone trying to prevent an assault.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained several stab wounds in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street at about 11:09 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man died at the scene.

The alleged assailant, a 26-year-old man, was detained as part of the investigation, which is also looking into claims from some witnesses that the suspect was acting as a good Samaritan.

Those witnesses told detectives that the 26-year-old man attacked the victim in an attempt to help a woman who was being assaulted by him, police said.

While the events leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation, detectives confirmed the incident was not gang-related.