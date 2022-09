A fatal traffic collision in Malibu has resulted in lane closures, the Malibu/ Lost Hills Police Department announced on Twitter.

All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road are closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes are closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced.

People who drive through the area are encouraged to take an alternative route.

No further details about the fatal traffic collision were available.