At least one person died and three others were injured when a wrong-way driver crashed into another crash in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway early Friday morning

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Exposition Boulevard in the downtown Los Angeles area and involved a taxi and a black Chevy Cruze, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the driver of the Chevy was going southbound in the northbound lanes when they collided with the taxi, killing the taxi driver.

The crash scene on the 110 Freeway. May 26, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The female driver of the Cruze and a female passenger, both in their 20s, were hospitalized with serious injuries, along with a passenger of the taxi, a spokesman for CHP told KTLA.

The collision forced the closure of the northbound 110 for several hours. All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

CHP is investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.