Fatality investigation prompts closure of southbound 57 Freeway through Brea

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fatality investigation on the 57 Freeway prompted officials to close the southbound lanes through the Brea area Monday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway near Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The Orange County coroner was called to the scene after the body of a pedestrian was discovered, the CHP log stated.

It was unclear how the deceased person ended up in the area or if any vehicles were involved in the incident.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all southbound lanes.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Lambert Road.

The closure was expected to remain in place until about 8 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed several miles of traffic backed up all the way to the Diamond Bar area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News