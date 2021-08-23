Fatality investigation prompts closure of southbound 57 Freeway through Brea

A fatality investigation on the 57 Freeway prompted officials to close the southbound lanes through the Brea area Monday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway near Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The Orange County coroner was called to the scene after the body of a pedestrian was discovered, the CHP log stated.

It was unclear how the deceased person ended up in the area or if any vehicles were involved in the incident.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all southbound lanes.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Lambert Road.

The closure was expected to remain in place until about 8 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed several miles of traffic backed up all the way to the Diamond Bar area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.