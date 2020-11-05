Fatal crash investigation prompts NB 101 Freeway closure through downtown L.A.

A fatality investigation has prompted the closure of the northbound 101 Freeway through the downtown Los Angeles area Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on the freeway about 4:50 a.m. near Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

No details about the crash were immediately available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the northbound lanes of the freeway for at least two hours.

Traffic was being taken off the 101 Freeway at Alameda Street.

The westbound 10 Freeway near the 101 was also impacted by traffic delays from the investigation.

