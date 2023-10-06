A fatality involving a pedestrian on the 101 Freeway prompted officials to close the southbound lanes through the Hollywood area Friday morning.

The incident was reported by Los Angeles police as a vehicle versus pedestrian around 4:45 a.m. on the 101 Freeway at Vermont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Blood and debris were found on the freeway but no further details about the fatality were provided by the CHP.

All lanes were closed during the investigation causing commuters to be diverted off the freeway on North Vermont Avenue.

Sky 5 was overhead showing major delays through Hollywood as of 6:30 a.m.

The SigAlert was expected to continue until about 8 a.m.

