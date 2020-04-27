Fateful choices as coronavirus raged through Riverside jail, hitting deputies and inmates

For two weeks in early March, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Terrell Young routinely drove inmates, one at a time, from the Cois M. Byrd Detention Facility in Murrieta to a hospital for medical appointments.
During those trips he was exposed to several people, including inmates and a nurse, who would later test positive for the coronavirus.
When Young reported to work on March 22, he felt ill and realized he had a fever. Early in his shift, he notified a supervisor and went home. But by then, he and others probably had been spreading the virus — without knowing — for days.
Less than two weeks later, Young died at age 52.
