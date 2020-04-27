Fateful choices as coronavirus raged through Riverside jail, hitting deputies and inmates

A demonstrator waves an American flag at a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in 2020 while participating in a car rally to protest conditions in the county’s jails, which has endured a coronavirus outbreak.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

For two weeks in early March, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Terrell Young routinely drove inmates, one at a time, from the Cois M. Byrd Detention Facility in Murrieta to a hospital for medical appointments.

During those trips he was exposed to several people, including inmates and a nurse, who would later test positive for the coronavirus.

When Young reported to work on March 22, he felt ill and realized he had a fever. Early in his shift, he notified a supervisor and went home. But by then, he and others probably had been spreading the virus — without knowing — for days.

Less than two weeks later, Young died at age 52.

“I feel very strongly that the inmates we have remaining in custody pose a much greater risk to public safety than the risk this virus poses to them while they are in custody" https://t.co/Aymq3ip4IU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 27, 2020