Father, 2 children fatally shot in Watts ‘murder-suicide’: LAPD

LAPD officials respond to the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Watts on July 1, 2020. (KTLA)

A father and his two young children were fatally shot in a Watts home Wednesday morning in what police are calling an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Los Angeles police officers responded to the home along the 9200 block of Success Avenue about 8:15 a.m. at the request of the Los Angeles Fire Department, officials said.

Responding officers found several family members suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. Kerri Potter of the LAPD’s juvenile division said.

The children died at the scene, while the father was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

“Our investigation has revealed that the tragedy here today appears to be a murder-suicide,” Potter said. She did not reveal the children’s age or gender, nor was a motive behind the shooting known. It is also unclear what led up to the crime.

Potter added that investigators will be processing the scene, talking to witnesses or family members, and looking into any family history.

Additional people were home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

Potter said the children’s mother was notified of the incident. The lieutenant added that she was not aware of any calls for service to the home in the past, but that there was a 2017 L.A. County Department of Child and Family Services case involving the family. She did not elaborate on that case.

“Anyone who is a victim or is aware of any victims of domestic violence or child abuse, realizing that there’s still a lot of families indoors because of COVID … please reach out to the Police Department or the Department of Children and Family Services to report any crimes that you are aware of,” Potter said.